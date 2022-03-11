Maharashtra budget to be tabled today; check details of state economic survey report

Maharashtra budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be tabled today in the state assembly by Finance Minister and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the budget on Friday at 2 p.m.

Against this backdrop, the Economic Survey Report 2021-22 has been tabled in the Legislature on Thursday. According to the report, the state's economic growth rate is projected at 12.1 per cent. The country's economy is expected to grow by 8.9 per cent.

According to the Economic Survey Report, the state's industrial sector grew by 11.9 per cent in 2021-22. The services sector grew by 13.5 per cent. The report also said that the real gross state income of the agricultural sector is expected to grow by 4.4 per cent. The actual gross state inflation of the crop sector is expected to increase by 3.0 per cent.

According to the survey data, the state government has sanctioned 21,216 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 15,09,811 crore till November 2021. As many as 258 projects worth Rs 74,368 crore have been registered till November 2021, while foreign direct investment of Rs 9,59,746 crore has been made in the state by the end of September 2021, the report said.

Electric vehicle policy will increase employment

According to the report, the state government has received proposals from five electric vehicle manufacturers. A battery maker has proposed an investment of Rs 8,420 crore. Out of which 9500 jobs are expected to be created. Also, 10,785 startups have been started in the state by the end of October 2021.

Roads and subways

According to the survey information, 3.21 lakh km of public works department and Zilla Parishad roads in the state are expected to cost Rs 55,333,532 crore for Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samrudhi Highway. By the end of December 2021, 75 per cent of the work has been completed at a cost of Rs. 39,945 crore and Rs. 17,843 crore. Mumbai Trans Harbor Link is in progress. It also states that 40 per cent work on Mumbai Coast Road has been completed.

Mumbai Trans Harbor Link is in progress. It also states that 40 per cent work on Mumbai Coast Road has been completed. Also Dahisar to DN Nagar Metro Line 2A under Mumbai Metro Railway Project. And Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro Line 7 is in the final stages and Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro Line 3 has been spent Rs 33,406 crore. Besides, the estimated cost for Kasarawadwali Metro Line 4 is 14,549 crore, estimated cost of Kasarawadwali Gaimukh Metro Line 4A is 949 crore and estimated cost of Thane Bhiwandi Kalyan Metro Line 5 is 8417 crore. The estimated cost of Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander and Andheri Metro Line 9 is expected to be Rs 6,607 crore.