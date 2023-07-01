Maharashtra: Bus involved in Samruddhi Expressway accident was less than four years old

The private passenger bus that crashed early on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, killing 25 people, was less than four years old, an official of the state transport department said.

The accident occurred at Pimpalkhuta village near Sindkhedraja on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway around 1.30 am. A total of 33 persons were on board the vehicle, of whom 25 were killed, while eight others survived, police said.

Additional Transport Commissioner J B Patil, who is also chief of the Maharashtra Road Safety Cell, told PTI that the Regional Transport Officer of Amravati RTO already reached the accident site and by this evening the department will submit its primary probe report about the accident after inspection of the bus and the location.

Apart from this, the District Road Safety Committee will also inquire into it and suggest necessary action. Deputy Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) Bharat Kalaskar has been asked to review the entire situation, he said.

As per the records, the sleeper coach bus was registered three years and five months back. Records are being checked if the bus had a valid fitness certificate, insurance, permit and other documents, Patil added.

Sources said the bus was registered on January 24, 2020. Its fitness certificate bus is valid till March 10, 2024, permit till December 22, 2025 and insurance till October 26, 2023. However, the pollution under control (PUC) of the bus expired on March 10, 2023.