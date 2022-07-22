Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Cabinet expansion likely tomorrow

The Maharashtra cabinet expansion is expected to happen tomorrow. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are on a visit to Delhi today. They are likely to meet Amit Shah during this visit.

Although it has been almost 22 days since the formation of the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state, the cabinet expansion of the new government has not been done. Therefore, the entire public is looking at the expansion of the cabinet. Cabinet expansion is said to be done in two phases. In the first phase, 12 ministers can be sworn in, seven from BJP and five from Shinde group.



Who can get a chance from BJP?

Chandrakant Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Girish Mahajan

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Ashish Shelar

Pravin Darekar

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

From the Shinde group Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samat, Dada Bhuse, Shambhuraj Desai and Abdul Sattar may get a chance.

On the issue of cabinet expansion, opposition is pulling the strings on the new government. Cabinet expansion was expected to happen in the first week after the establishment of power, but even after three weeks, it is not expanded, so what is the exact problem in cabinet expansion? Such a question has arisen in Maharashtra.