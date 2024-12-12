Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar in Delhi; One Ministry 6 MLAs Formula Proposed

Post grand oath taking ceremony at Azad Maidan Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were in Delhi on Wednesday to finalize the cabinet structure of Maharashtra's grand alliance government. They are set to discuss with Home Minister Amit Shah the formula of one minister for every six MLAs. This was Fadnavis's first visit to Delhi since taking office as Chief Minister for the third time. Upon arrival, he met with BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and later with President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. As of the report, Fadnavis and Pawar had yet to meet with Amit Shah.

Ajit Pawar also arrived in Delhi on Wednesday evening, where he held discussions at the residence of Praful Patel, the executive president of his group, with state president Sunil Tatkare in attendance. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spent the day in Thane, raising questions about his absence from Delhi. Within Shinde's faction, there is disagreement over potential ministerial candidates, with objections noted against Tanaji Sawant, Sanjay Rathod, Abdul Sattar, Deepak Kesarkar, and Gulabrao Patil.

The meeting with Amit Shah will finalize the distribution of ministerial positions among the BJP, Shinde Sena, and Ajit Pawar's group. A reliable source indicated that a formula for one ministerial post for every six MLAs is under consideration. In the previous government, the Ajit Pawar group held nine ministerial positions and the Deputy Speaker role, which Pawar insists should continue. If the number of ministers is reduced, Pawar is prepared with a Plan 'B', seeking a governorship in a smaller state where his group has representation, in addition to one ministerial post at the Center. Notably, the Ajit Pawar group has MLAs in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Shinde's absence from Delhi has sparked discussions, but it is believed that the Shinde Sena has been assured of their demands. The Home Ministry's dissolution is cited as a reason for Shinde's non-attendance, while Ajit Pawar's visit was to discuss Plan 'B'. The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly begins on December 16, and following Wednesday's meeting with Home Minister Shah, the cabinet's oath-taking ceremony is expected to occur on December 14.