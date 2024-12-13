Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Jayant Patil Slams Portfolio Allocation, Says Eknath Shinde-Ajit Pawar Will Have to Accept BJP's Decision

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. A special session of the legislature followed, where newly elected MLAs took their oaths, and Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Assembly. However, the Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalise portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, Jayant Patil, has criticized Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar over their roles in the alliance.

According to reliable sources, the swearing-in ceremony for ministers in the Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to take place on Saturday, December 14. However, only 15-20 ministers are expected to be sworn in at this time. Sources indicate that there could be eight to ten ministers from the BJP, with four to five each from the Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar factions. Leaders from Ajit Pawar's faction are reportedly seeking clarity on the number of ministers and the portfolios that will be allocated to the Shinde Sena. Political discussions suggest that the BJP is unwilling to grant the finance portfolio to the Ajit Pawar group. Jayant Patil has criticized the developments.

Shinde and Ajit Pawar Expected to Concede to BJP's Terms

Jayant Patil stated that once in power, all disputes tend to be resolved, and now Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will have no choice but to accept what the BJP dictates. He also mentioned claims that MPs and MLAs from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in contact with Ajit Pawar. Patil warned that if their aspirations for more seats are not met, the BJP may take any action, but he assured that all NCP MLAs and MPs remain united.

Jayant Patil noted that while "One Nation, One Election" has been debated, the state elections were held in one phase, unlike the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. With the government holding a majority, he confirmed their right to expand the cabinet and expressed hope that it would happen before the upcoming session.