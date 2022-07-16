Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet expansion likely on July 20

When will the cabinet expansion take place after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis form power? Such a question was being asked. Finally, it is time to expand the cabinet of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis's government. According to sources, the Cabinet will be expanded on July 20. In the first phase, ten to twelve ministers will be sworn in.

It has been decided that the Cabinet will be expanded on July 20. Mainly 10 to 12 ministers can be sworn in in the first phase. This will include ministers from both the Eknath Shinde group and the BJP.

Monsoon session will be held in the state since July 25. Before that, these 10 to 12 ministers should know about the affairs and issues of the state. Therefore, there will be an expansion of the cabinet on July 20. The presidential election is on July 18. After that, the Cabinet will be expanded after a gap of one day. In the cabinet expansion to be held on July 20, five to six ministers from the Shinde group and six to seven ministers from the BJP are likely to be sworn in. There is a possibility that the cabinet will be expanded after the rainy season. All talks regarding cabinet expansion will be held from Delhi till July 19. After that, the Cabinet will be expanded on July 20.