Maharashtra cabinet: Fadnavis gets Home and Finance Ministry; CM Shinde allocated Urban Development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been allocated the Urban Development portfolio while his deputy Devendra Fadnavis has got Home and Finance Ministry days after expanding the cabinet.

Shinde, who expanded his two-member cabinet on Tuesday by inducting 18 ministers, has kept the Urban Development portfolio with himself. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Mr Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been made the Forest minister, a portfolio he handled earlier. Former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil is the new minister for higher and technical education, He will also look after parliamentary affairs.