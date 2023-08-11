Maharashtra: Case against village sarpanch for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

In order to grant a no objection certificate (NOC), a village sarpanch and two other people are accused of seeking a bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against sarpanch Reshma Sadanand Patil of Dive (Anjur) village in Bhiwandi, panchayat member Akash Janardhan Mhatre and the sarpanch's husband Sadanand Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thane, Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

The trio allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to issue a NOC for putting up a hoarding in the village, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.