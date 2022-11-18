Maharashtra: Central Railway to face 27 hours mega block from tomorrow night

Central Railway gears up for a 27-hour long mega block from Saturday night for demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between at its main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla stations.

The dismantling will start from 11 pm on November 19 and will end at 2 am on November 21. The 27 hours, suburban local services and long-distance train movement on the main line between CSMT and Byculla will remain closed for 17 hours from 11 pm on November 19 to 4 pm on November 20.

The block is expected to affect more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters as well as those traveling in the long-distance trains. Carnac Bridge, built around 1866-67, was declared unsafe by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IITB) in 2018. The movement of heavy vehicles had already been stopped in 2014.