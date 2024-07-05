Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Tentative Dates for Centralized Admission Process for 20 Professional Courses

In response to candidates' concerns about the delay in the admission process for professional courses, the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell announced tentative dates for the commencement of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for 20 courses on Thursday.

This includes 12 courses under the technical education department, such as engineering, pharmacy, hotel management, architecture, and MBA, as well as law, education, and physical education courses under the higher education department.

According to a senior official from the State CET Cell responsible for conducting the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), the delay was attributed to technical adjustments needed for browser compatibility.

According to a report of TOI, "A 31-year-old woman shared, 'I took the entrance exam last year without any preparation and scored poorly. This year, I dedicated every weekend to studying, balancing it with my job from Monday to Saturday, and achieved a higher percentile.' The CET for the three-year law course took place on March 13, with results announced on May 3."

According to the notice issued on Thursday, CAP has commenced for nine professional courses and direct second-year admission to an agriculture degree. Hotel management aspirant Vivaan N mentioned that due to the delay in the admission process for the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology course, he opted for admission to BSc in Hospitality Studies at the college of his choice for studying hotel management.



