Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Responds to Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘One of Us Will Stay’ Remark After Oath Ceremony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the oath of office for the third time today, marking the beginning of 'Devendra 3.0' after the grand victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Mahayuti) in the state assembly elections. The ceremony took place at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Fadnavis later interacting with the media and answering several questions.

When asked about Maharashtra's future after 2024, Fadnavis stated that the state is progressing rapidly but emphasized the need for a re-evaluation of the political culture. He mentioned that efforts should be made to ensure that the political atmosphere in Maharashtra remains conducive to growth. On the occasion of his swearing-in, Fadnavis had personally invited key political figures such as Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, and Raj Thackeray, all of whom congratulated him and extended their best wishes, although some could not attend due to personal reasons.

Fadnavis highlighted the difference in political culture between Maharashtra and some other states, particularly southern states, where political rivalry sometimes reaches extreme levels. He praised Maharashtra for maintaining political dialogue and mutual respect among its leaders, which he believes should continue.

Regarding Uddhav Thackeray's statement "One of you will stay, or I will," Fadnavis responded by saying that he had already clarified that all politicians, including Thackeray, will remain in the political scene. He reaffirmed that both he and Uddhav Thackeray will continue to be active in Maharashtra's politics, and they will all stay.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Scheme to Continue in Maharashtra with Rs 2,100 Monthly Support, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

What did Uddhav Thackeray say?

Before the state assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray had a conversation with Shiv Sena office bearers and gave a warning to Devendra Fadnavis. He said, "Until yesterday, the people who were with me are now marching to my house. Anil Deshmukh told me how Fadnavis had plans to imprison me and Aditya. After enduring all this, I stood strong. One of us will stay, or I will."