Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Applauds Anil Kapoor's Role in Nayak

In a candid conversation Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke with actor and TV host Maniesh Paul. They covered various topics, including the CM's childhood dreams and plans for making Mumbai free of potholes. Additionally, during the interview, the CM shared thoughts on Anil Kapoor's role in "Nayak: The Real Hero" (2001).

When quizzed about his childhood aspirations and whether he aimed to become a chief minister or drew inspiration from Anil's movie Nayak, the CM responded, "Movies are movies, reality is reality, so there's nothing like that." He acknowledged appreciating the proactive stance of Anil's character in Nayak, as Maniesh commended the politician for swiftly addressing issues with immediate decisions.

The 2001 movie achieved tremendous success at the box office and has since gained a dedicated fan base. Recently, it was reported by Pinkvilla that filmmaker Siddharth Anand is planning to create a sequel to the film, with Milan Luthria set to direct.