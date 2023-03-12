Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde calls emergency meeting to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde has called an emergency meeting of shiv sena leaders at his official residence- Varsha State residence. The CM Eknath Shinde has called an urgent meeting to discuss the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and Sanjay Raut's derogatory mark on CM Shinde's governance in Maharashtra. This meeting will discuss the allegations and objections that Maha Vikas Aghadi makes on CM Shinde camp.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde hit out at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for its decision to back the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Nagaland.The NCP is in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.Mocking what he termed “opportunist tactics”, Mr. Shinde, whose Shiv Sena is allied with the BJP in Maharashtra, pointed out that the NCP had made the same move after the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly election by offering unsolicited support to the BJP. In the recently concluded Nagaland Assembly elections, the NDPP won 25 seats and the BJP won 12. NDPP leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as Chief Minister for a fifth term. The newly formed Cabinet comprises seven Ministers from the NDPP and five from the BJP. The NCP — a fierce opponent of the BJP in Maharashtra — emerged as the third-largest party in the Nagaland election with seven seats, and announced its decision to back the NDDP-BJP alliance, leaving the Nagaland Assembly with no strong Opposition.