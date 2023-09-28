Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde flags off 'Shetkari Samvad Yatra'

In a significant move to bridge the gap between the government and Maharashtra's farming community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde officially launched the Shetkari Samvad Yatra, an initiative by the Shiv Sena-led Shetkari Sena.

The primary objective of this yatra is to establish direct communication with Maharashtra's farming community, gain insights into their challenges, and provide immediate solutions.

The yatra, commencing on Thursday, will traverse multiple districts of the state, facilitating direct and meaningful interactions with farmers. It serves as an invaluable conduit for farmers to voice their concerns and collaborate with the government.

Dhananjay Jadhav, President of Shetkari Sena, Nathrao Karad, Yogeshwar Raite, farmers from across the state, and all office bearers of The Shetkari Sena joined the occasion, highlighting the collective effort to empower Maharashtra's agricultural community.