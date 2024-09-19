Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Buldhana (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 19, 2024 03:41 PM2024-09-19T15:41:09+5:302024-09-19T15:41:14+5:30
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Buldhana on Thursday, September 18. The memorial ...
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in Buldhana on Thursday, September 18. The memorial pays tribute to the legendary Maratha king and is expected to serve as a symbol of pride and heritage for the people of Maharashtra.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, local leaders, and citizens who gathered to celebrate the rich legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Open in app
#Live📡l 19-09-2024 📍बुलढाणा— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) September 19, 2024
छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज स्मारक लोकार्पण सोहळा - लाईव्ह https://t.co/9aCcHRnZXJ