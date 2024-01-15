Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Instructs Collectors To Ensure Temple Cleanliness Ahead of Ayodhya Ceremony
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2024 07:58 AM2024-01-15T07:58:28+5:302024-01-15T07:58:58+5:30
Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed district collectors across the state to launch a week-long temple cleanliness drive, ensuring visible progress by next week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to keep temples clean. The district collectors in Maharashtra should undertake a cleanliness drive across all the temples and decorate them with electric lights. The change should be visible within a week, Shinde said.
To ensure long-term maintenance, Shinde also called for establishing a dedicated budget line within the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) for regular temple upkeep. DPDCs should allocate appropriate funds for cleaning temples and their surroundings, and a special scheme can be devised for sustained efforts, he added.
To oversee the drive's effective implementation, Shinde instructed the state revenue department to appoint a nodal officer for monitoring purposes.