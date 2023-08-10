Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde launches ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign at Mumbai’s historic August Kranti Maidan, in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar among other dignitaries. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shinde said it was a matter of pride that the clarion call of Quit India and to establish Swarajya was given from Maharashtra’s soil. He said the concept of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and its concluding chapter, the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign have been envisaged not only as a tribute to the martyrs but also to instill the values of patriotism and service towards the nation and nation-building.



The event also saw all the dignitaries take the Panch Pran pledge, the unveiling of ‘Shilaphalakam’, a memorial with the names of local freedom fighters as well as a tree plantation under ‘Vasudha Vandan’. Mumbai’s civic body has said it will carry out plantation drives across three locations, wherein saplings of 75 local species will be planted to create an ‘Amritvatika’.



Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he is sure that citizens will come forward and dedicate themselves to the development of our nation as per the Panch Pran pledge. Stating that the August Kranti Maidan holds significant importance in India’s freedom struggle, Mr. Fadnavis lauded the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for its revamp and directed the authority to ensure its upkeep. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too hoped that the flame of patriotism and dedication towards the country's growth and development will keep burning bright.



Later in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde administered the Panch Pran pledge to all the staff members and employees at the State secretariat. Addressing the special event organized under the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign by the state’s cultural affairs department, Mr. Shinde said Maharashtra is the country's growth engine and his government is committed to the welfare of all