Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to bring Acche Din in lives of common citizens



Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he will use his Chief Minister’s post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring “Acche Din” into the lives of common citizens.“I will use my Chief Minister’s post to give justice to the people of the state and will try to bring ‘Ache Din’ into the lives of common citizens. We will take forward the Hindutva of Balasaheb and the teachings of Dharmveer Anand Dighe,” Shinde said in Pune, while addressing a public gathering.

Earlier on Saturday, newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.It was the first meeting of Shinde with PM Modi after taking oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.Earlier on Saturday, Shine and Fadnavis held a joint press conference in the national capital.Shinde had said, “Maharashtra has a strong government. We have 164 MLAs while the opposition has 99. My government will complete its tenure. We will even win the next election.”He had further said the existence of Shiv Sena MLAs came under threat during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime and so he revolted against the coalition.“The existence of our MLAs came under threat under the MVA government. Back then we could not speak that is why we took the step. It is only the natural alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena that can take Maharashtra ahead,” Shinde had added.Deputy CM Fadnavis had emphasised that Eknath Shinde is the leader of the new Maharashtra government.“My party made me the Chief Minister earlier. Now as per the need of the party, we have abided by the party’s decision. Eknath Shinde is our leader and CM. We will work under him. The injustice was undone and our natural alliance was revived,” Fadnavis had said.

