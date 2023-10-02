Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde slams municipal officials over poor condition of public toilets

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde during a surprise visit on Sunday, took municipal officials and civic appointed cleaning contractors to task for not adhering to an earlier directive of cleaning public toilets five times a day. Shinde was almost on the verge of issuing directions for suspending an official.

However, he said that henceforth if such conditions are observed, strict action would be taken. Upon inspection, it became evident that the cleanliness standards were far from meeting the chief minister's expectations.Municipal commissioner IS Chahal was directed to either issue a show-cause notice or suspend officials in localities where public toilets were not being cleaned five times in a day.

Shinde asked locals whether the toilets were being cleaned regularly in the day to which they replied negatively."The CM called for the effective implementation of regular cleaning schedules, not just in prominent areas of Mumbai, but also in internal roads, narrow lanes, and slums," said an official adding that the BMC chief Chahal had in earlier meetings asked officials to ensure that public toilets were repeatedly cleaned. The Shinde issued clear instructions to BMC commissioner Chahal, emphasizing the urgent need for a cleaner and more hygienic environment.