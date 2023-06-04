Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde to launch mega cluster development scheme in Thane

The mega cluster development scheme will be launched in Thane on Monday. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said this would be one of the biggest projects in the continent, and is an ambitious project of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. On Monday, the CM and the deputy CM will inaugurate the Kisan Nagar cluster, which is the home turf of CM Shinde. Cidco will execute the project, the official informed.

A cluster redevelopment office has also been constructed at Kashish Park near Teen Hath naka to manage the operations of the cluster development scheme. The civic official said this integrated redevelopment project will be done on the lines of townships. The occupants will get 323sSq ft ownership house.Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government is committed to rapid development of industrial corridors across the state even as the central committee on the National Industrial Corridor praised the infrastructure development work being carried out in Maharashtra at a review meeting last week.

Currently, Delhi-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Delhi-Nagpur are the three major industrial corridors that are linked to Maharashtra. Under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Shendra-Bidkin, industrial township AuricCity and Dighi Port Industrial City are the major ongoing projects, while for the Delhi-Nagpur and the Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridors, suitable land pockets are being looked at. The Centre provides 49% funds for the development of these centres.