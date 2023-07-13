Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to launch ' state wide Jansampark Abhiyan tour today

Amid the recent political developments in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to launch the "Jansampark Abhiyan" across the state from Thursday. During this, he will start a tour of the state from his home turf Thane City on July 13.

The Chief Minister will be hitting the road days after Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on July 2. According to sources, CM Shinde is likely to meet Shiv Sena leaders, office bearers and workers of all 36 districts of the state. Besides, he will also be addressing public meetings.

As the first phase of his state-wide tour is kicking off, the CM will also be addressing Shiv Sena leaders at 6 pm in Thane City on Thursday. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Pune, Kolhapur and Navi Mumbai in the first phase of his tour. According to a spokesperson of the Shiv Sena, the aim of the tour is to bolster the party and reach out to the people ahead of the next year's elections.