Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Announces Conversion of Class 2 Lands to Class 1 for Farmers

In a significant move aimed at benefiting farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the conversion of Class 2 lands to Class 1, enabling the rightful return of these lands to farmers. Speaking at an event, CM Fadnavis highlighted that several lands were categorized as Class 2 due to unpaid revenue dues dating back 30 to 40 years.

“Our government has decided to convert these Class 2 lands into Class 1 and return them to the farmers,” he said, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and supporting the agrarian community.

This decision is expected to bring relief to numerous farmers across the state, allowing them to regain ownership and full rights over their lands, which were previously restricted under the Class 2 category. Fadnavis took several important decisions in the winter session held in Nagpur after taking oath as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister had said he would prepare a 100-day development plan. During the 100 days, Fadnavis will review the various departments of his government from the concerned minister. For this, the ministers who have not yet taken charge were asked to do so as soon as possible.

Fadnavis took several important decisions in the winter session held in Nagpur after taking oath as Chief Minister. The Chief Minister had said he would prepare a 100-day development plan. During the 100 days, Fadnavis will review the various departments of his government from the concerned minister. For this, the ministers who have not yet taken charge were asked to do so as soon as possible. The winter session was held in Mumbai and Nagpur from December 16 to December 21. The cabinet expansion and oath-taking ceremony was held on the eve of the winter session.



