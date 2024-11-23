Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony Likely on November 25 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

The BJP-led Mahayuti has secured a resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, clearing the table of the Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) and retaining power with a massive majority.

On the eve of the results, Raj Bhavan officials indicated that the new Chief Minister’s swearing-in ceremony might take place at a venue outside the Raj Bhavan. Today, it has been revealed that preparations are underway to hold the event at Wankhede Stadium.

Leaders of saffron party have begun organising the swearing-in ceremony at Wankhede Stadium, scheduled for Monday, November 25. While the name of the new Chief Minister is yet to be announced, plans for the grand event are already in motion.

This move mirrors the 2014 ceremony when Devendra Fadnavis, after taking power from the previous coalition, held his swearing-in at Wankhede Stadium. That event saw around 35,000 BJP workers in attendance. The BJP is reportedly planning a similar large-scale ceremony this time.

In the election results, Mahayuti secured 236 seats, leaving the MVA with only 49 seats. Independents and others managed to win just 4 seats. To bolster its majority, the BJP has sent a helicopter to bring one of the independent MLAs to Mumbai. This massive mandate reaffirms Mahayuti’s dominance in Maharashtra’s political landscape.