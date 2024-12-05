Maharashtra CM Swearing-In-Ceremony: Mumbai Police Implements Tight Security Measures at Azad Maidan

Mumbai Police have rolled out extensive security arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra Cabinet ministers, scheduled to take place at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday at 5 PM. The event is expected to attract a large gathering, including citizens, dignitaries, and VIPs, prompting enhanced law enforcement measures.

To ensure safety, the deployment will include five additional commissioners of police, 15 deputy commissioners, 29 assistant commissioners, 520 police officers, and 3,500 constables. A dedicated team, consisting of an additional commissioner of police, three deputy commissioners, 30 officers, and 250 personnel, will oversee vehicular movement around the venue.

Specialised units such as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), quick response teams, riot-control squads, Delta and Combat teams, and bomb detection and disposal squads will be stationed at critical points to strengthen security.

Under the supervision of the Mumbai police commissioner and special commissioner of police, the joint commissioner (law and order) has devised a comprehensive plan to maintain order during the event. Citizens have been urged to cooperate by adhering to police instructions and reporting any suspicious objects or activities to helpline numbers 100 and 112.

In addition, Mumbai traffic police have issued a travel advisory, urging attendees to use public transport, particularly local trains, due to limited parking at the venue. These measures aim to ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony and the safety of all participants.