Maharashtra: Commuters perform Yoga inside Mumbai local trains



The local trains in Mumbai are among the busiest in the world. The number of people who board these trains to travel to different parts of the city can give anyone chills down their spine. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

UN General Assembly declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.