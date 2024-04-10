Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole Narrowly Escapes After Truck Hits His Car From Behind in Bhandara (See Pics)

Maharashtra State Congress President Nana Patole narrowly escaped an accident on the Bhandara road while returning from a campaign event. Reportedly, his car was hit from behind by a truck.

The incident occurred near Bhilwara village close to Bhandara city on Tuesday night as Patole was en route to Sukli village after campaigning. Patole's car sustained significant damage, but he and other passengers narrowly avoided injury.

Visuals From the Accident Site:

Nana Patole, a Mahavikas Aghadi candidate, was returning from his campaign tour when his convoy was struck by a speeding truck near Bhilewada village. The collision was severe, crushing the rear of Patole's car. Fortunately, neither Patole nor anyone else in the vehicle sustained injuries.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Releases Third List of 9 Candidates.

Police are investigating the accident, though the exact cause remains unclear. Preliminary indications suggest that the truck may have lost control, leading to the collision.