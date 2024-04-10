Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sharad Pawar-Led NCP Releases Third List of 9 Candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party—Sharadchandra Pawar faction released the third list of nine candidates on Wednesday, April 10, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

In this latest list of candidates, NCP-SCP named Satara and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies. Shashikant Shinde will contest from Satara and Shriram Patil has been given the Raver seat. Meanwhile, the BJP will most likely announce its candidate from Satara today.

Check Names Here:

तुतारीच्या साथीने महाराष्ट्राचा आवाज दिल्लीत अधिक बुलंद करण्यासाठी 'राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टी - शरदचंद्र पवार' पक्षाच्या केंद्रीय संसदीय मंडळाने लोकसभा निवडणूक २०२४ ची तिसरी उमेदवार यादी जाहीर केली आहे. चला, आदरणीय खा. शरदचंद्रजी पवार साहेबांच्या सोबतीने सेवा-सन्मान आणि… pic.twitter.com/XUHuXOh88P — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) April 10, 2024

Earlier, NCP-SCP had announced the list of seven candidates and fielded Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi's seat and Bajrang Sonawane will be the candidate from the Beed seat. NCP(SCP) has also fielded Supriya Sule from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. She will contest against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar.

On Tuesday, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced their seat-sharing arrangement for 48 Lok Sabha seats. Under the arrangement, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will contest 21 seats, Congress will fight on 17 seats and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) will put up candidates in 10 seats.

The seat-sharing arrangement was jointly announced by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in the state in five phases from April 19 to May 20. In the first phase on April 19, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur will go to polls. Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur will vote in the third phase to be held on May 7. Polling will be held across Nandurbhar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Beed, and Shirdi in the fourth phase on May 13.

Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central will vote in the final phase on May 20.