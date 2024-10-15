Maharashtra: Congress Suspends Nashik MLA Hiraman Khoskar for Anti-Party Activities Ahead of Assembly Elections

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Congress has taken action against an MLA of Nashik district for working against the party. Igatpuri Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar has been suspended from the party for his continuous anti-party activities during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter. A letter of suspension for Khoskar has been given by state president Nana Patole. In a letter sent by the State Congress Committee, it has been said that complaints have been received by the state office about his continuous anti-party work during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and even thereafter. Accordingly, a letter has been given to MLA Hiraman Khoskar under the signature of state president Nana Patole that he has been suspended from the Congress party for the next 6 years on the instructions of Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. Nashik Rural District President Shirish Kotwal has also been informed about it.

Recently, Hiraman Khoskar met NCP President Sharad Pawar. Some MLAs of Congress cross-voted in the Legislative Council elections. Hiraman Khoskar's name was also discussed among the MLAs who voted for Mahayuti candidates. Without taking action against such MLAs, the Congress had decided not to nominate them in the upcoming assembly elections. But now Congress has taken action against Khoskar.

What did Hiraman Khoskar say?

I am seeking candidacy from Congress from the Igatpuri constituency. I go often. But, the Congressmen are still not announcing my candidature or giving me a word. Therefore, I have come to request sir (Sharad Pawar) that whatever cross voting happened in the past, I did not do it. However, I have been blamed. I have voted 100% for Milind Narvekar. He has come to tell Saheb (Sharad Pawar) that after meeting Sharad Pawar, he said to give me the nomination from Congress.

Meanwhile, Congress has not announced the names of MLAs who cross-voted in the Legislative Council elections. However, among the names that were discussed in the political circles were Zeeshan Siddiqui, Jitesh Antapurkar, and Sulabha Khodke. Among them, Jitesh Antapurkar has joined the BJP. Zeeshan Siddiqui and Sulabha Khodke are said to be joining Ajit Pawar's NCP. There was talk that Hiraman Khoskar would also join Ajit Pawar's NCP. Earlier, Congress expelled 2 MLAs.