Maharashtra Congress Suspends Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale for 6 Years Over Anti-Party Activities
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 02:33 PM2024-06-27T14:33:29+5:302024-06-27T14:33:31+5:30
Maharashtra Congress has suspended Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, both leaders from Chandrapur district, from the party for six years. They were accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha election 2024.
