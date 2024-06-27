Maharashtra Congress Suspends Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale for 6 Years Over Anti-Party Activities

Maharashtra Congress has suspended Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, both leaders from Chandrapur district, from the party for six years. They were accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha election 2024.

