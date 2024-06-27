Maharashtra Congress Suspends Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale for 6 Years Over Anti-Party Activities

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 02:33 PM2024-06-27T14:33:29+5:302024-06-27T14:33:31+5:30

Maharashtra Congress has suspended Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, both leaders from Chandrapur district, from the party for six ...

Maharashtra Congress has suspended Vijay Devtale and Asawari Devtale, both leaders from Chandrapur district, from the party for six years. They were accused of engaging in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha election 2024.

