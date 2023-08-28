Maharashtra: Contractor fined Rs 44.94 lakh for violations during road construction in Bhayander

A contractor was fined Rs 44.94 lakh by the administration in Bhayander town of Maharashtra's Thane district for violations during the construction of a road.

Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had given a contract to GEPC to construct the road between Shubam Arcade and Maheshwari Bhavan road, the official said.

During an inspection at the road, revenue officials found that the contractor had used sand to fill the surface and he had obtained the material without paying any royalty to the government, he said. As per an order dated August 25, a fine of Rs 44.94 lakh was imposed on the contractor, the official said.