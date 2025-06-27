Maharashtra COVID-19 Update: State Reports 13 New Cases, One Death

Maharashtra reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, pushing the total number of infections to 2,462 since January 1, according to the state health department, PTI reported. A 65-year-old woman from Kolhapur, who was suffering from multiple health issues including rheumatoid arthritis, died due to the infection. This marked the 37th COVID-related death in the state this year.

Among the new cases, five were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, three from Nagpur, two from Pune, and one each from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Satara. The state has conducted 28,486 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the year. So far, 2,277 patients have recovered, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai has reported a total of 980 cases this year. Of these, 539 were recorded in June alone. The health department added that 36 out of the 37 people who died had pre-existing medical conditions.