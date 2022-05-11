Maharashtra covid cases are rising but not rapidly, so no need to panic: Rajesh Tope

Covid cases in India is slowly showing an upward trend as cases are rising across the country. While the cases are rising all the Covid-19 rules have been relaxed in the country.

Similarly, the prevalence of corona in Delhi, the capital city of the country, has been steadily increasing for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, 1,118 patients were registered in Delhi on Tuesday. Similarly, the number of corona cases is slowly increasing in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country after Delhi. In the last 10 days, the number of active patients in Mumbai has increased by almost 35%.

Regarding rising covid cases Maharashtra Health Minister said that, COVID-19 cases are rising in Punjab, UP & Delhi. I spoke with their Health Ministers. They said cases are rising but there's only mild symptoms & people are recovering in home isolation. In Maharashtra, cases are rising but not rapidly, so no need to panic.