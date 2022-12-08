Maharashtra: CR to operate special traffic and power block at Karjat in connection with yard modification on Dec 11

Central Railway will operate a special traffic and power block for erection of eight portals at Karjat station near Mumbai in Maharashtra in connection with Karjat yard modification because of which trains services will be delayed on December 11.

According to a report of TOI, The block will be held between 10.45am and 12pm from Nagnath to Karjat on UP line and Thakurwadi to Karjat on Down and Middle Line.

During this period, suburban services will not be available between Karjat and Khopoli, TOI reported.