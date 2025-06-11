Maharashtra: Crash or Conspiracy? Police Unravel Shocking Murder Plot in Takli Kazi

What initially appeared to be a tragic road accident near Hotel Raiba in Takli Kazi, a village in Maharashtra, has now been confirmed as a premeditated homicide, say investigating police officials. On the evening of May 30, 22‑year‑old Adesh Nandu Ghorpade, a resident of Kaynetik Chowk, and his friend, 20‑year‑old Mohit Santosh Nimse of Rangoli Chowk, Kedgaon, were en route to Nagar on a motorcycle. A pickup truck allegedly rammed into the bike from the opposite direction, fatally injuring Ghorpade. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Nimse survived and reported the crash two days later at the Taluka Police Station, describing it as a hit‑and‑run by an unknown driver.

Initial Investigation

Mohit Nimse lodged the FIR on June 2, triggering a routine investigation under the premise of a traffic accident. However, suspicions raised by the victim’s mother prompted a deeper inquiry. “Despite initial appearances, this was no mere accident,” remarked Assistant Inspector Pralhad Gite, who was brought in to reassess the case.

Uncovered Motive

Further probe revealed Ghorpade had been romantically involved with a girl from Dadegaon in Ashti taluka, Beed district. Her family, however, had arranged for her marriage to another man. Upon learning this, Ghorpade—accompanied by Nimse and four friends—traveled to Dadegaon on May 30. Following a confrontation with the girl’s relatives, Ghorpade and Nimse fled on their motorcycle. The other four sped off separately in a four‑wheeler.

The girl’s relatives reportedly pursued them. As the duo passed through Takli Kazhi, a pickup truck, driven by two of the girl’s kin, allegedly struck Ghorpade’s motorcycle deliberately. He died instantly from the collision.

Arrests & Further Investigation

Police arrested two suspects: 25‑year‑old Vishwajeet Subhash Pote and 27‑year‑old Sanket Balasaheb Bandale, both residents of Dadegaon. Four more individuals linked to the crime are still being sought, according to Inspector Gite.

Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge and Additional Superintendent Prashant Patil have praised the efforts of the Taluka Police team for uncovering the web of deception behind the tragedy. Under Inspector Gite’s leadership, investigators pieced together the timeline, motive, and planned nature of the killing.

Current Status:

– Charges have been filed for murder, not accidental death.

– Two arrests have been made; four suspects remain at large.

– Investigators continue to gather evidence and statements tying the crime to the girl’s family circle.

As the search for the remaining suspects continues, the community reels from the disturbing realization that a planned homicide was disguised as a tragic road accident. Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.