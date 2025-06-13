Maharashtra Crime: One Youth Killed, Two Injured in Knife Attack After Violent Clash In Khandala

A violent clash broke out between two groups of youths in Khandala (Taluka) on Thursday around 7:30 PM, leading to a stabbing incident in which three young men were attacked with knives. One of them, Moin Mukhtar Shah (age 24), died from his injuries. The other two victims, Sheikh Abrar Arif Sheikh (age 23) and Shoaib Asim Pathan (age 23), sustained serious injuries.

The altercation occurred when tensions escalated between the two groups, resulting in a physical confrontation. During the clash, Moin, Abrar, and Shoaib were stabbed by some individuals. Moin succumbed to his injuries, while the other two were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Vaijapur for treatment. Moin's body was also brought to the same hospital.

The incident sparked outrage among the local population. An angry mob vandalized property inside the hospital, including throwing out official documents and damaging medical equipment. The unrest spread beyond the hospital as the mob targeted a shop in Khandala, looting and setting fire to the goods. Another salon in Bhaigaon village also faced similar destruction, with items being thrown out and set ablaze by the mob.

This led to heightened tension in both Khandala village and Vaijapur city. A large police force has been deployed in the area to maintain order. The incident is believed to have been triggered by an old rivalry, possibly sparked by a social media status post.

A case has been filed against seven individuals, including Gaurav Raju Anarth (resident of Bhaigaon), Akshay Suresh Pawar, Shekhar Laxman Nannaware, and Nandu Popat Janrao (all residents of Khandala). According to the complaint, Gaurav and his associates allegedly carried out the knife attack on Moin, Abrar, and Shoaib.Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the village at night to assess the situation.

The family members of the deceased, Moin Mukhtar Shah, gathered in large numbers at the sub-district hospital, demanding the arrest of the accused. They refused to accept the body until action was taken. The tense atmosphere continues to prevail in the hospital area due to the family’s aggressive stance. As of early Friday morning (2:00 AM), a case has been registered against seven individuals. Police have taken two of the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway.

According to Police Inspector Satyajit Taitwale of Vaijapur Police Station, the conflict is believed to have stemmed from an old rivalry intensified by a social media status post. He urged the public not to believe or spread rumors, stating that the situation is currently under control and peace has been restored. He assured that strict action will be taken against everyone involved in the incident.