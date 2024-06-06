Maharashtra Cyber Police Save Rs 116.63 Crores From Cyber Fraud in Three Years Through Helpline

Cybercriminals continuously devise new schemes to ensnare their victims, but the Maharashtra Cyber Police also run several campaigns to thwart their efforts. With the help of the helpline number 1930, many frauds have been prevented in time. An officer associated with the Maharashtra Cyber Police stated that in the past three years, they have saved approximately Rs 116.63 crores from cyber fraudsters through complaints received on the helpline number. According to a police officer, the number of cybercrime incidents is increasing day by day.

According to information from the Maharashtra Cyber Police, the helpline number 1930 works 24x7 to recover money lost to cyber fraud. Official statistics from the Maharashtra Cyber Police indicate that in the year 2022, 4554 people reported cyber fraud through the helpline, with approximately Rs 4.45 crores being swindled from these complainants, of which Rs 1.63 crores were successfully frozen by the police.

In 2023, the cyber police received 66,374 complaints from across the state, with frauds totaling Rs 440 crores. Of this, the cyber police managed to save Rs 54.16 crores.

However, the figures up to April 2024 are startling. In the first four months of the year alone, the Maharashtra Cyber Police received 52,673 complaints, involving cyber fraud amounting to ₹604 crores. Of this ₹604 crores, the police managed to freeze Rs 61.39 crores.

From 2022 to April 2024, a total of 124,164 people reported cyber fraud on the helpline number 1930. Criminals defrauded these complainants of a total of Rs 1093 crores, while the police saved ₹116.63 crores based on the complaints received.

An officer from the Maharashtra Cyber Police recounted an incident where a businessman from Pune called the helpline to report that cyber criminals had defrauded him of Rs 3 crores. He lodged a complaint on 1930, after which the cyber police managed to save Rs 97 lakhs. The officer mentioned that the complainant had invested money in share trading for two months under the guise of earning a profit, but when he didn't get his money back, he filed the complaint.

The 1930 helpline number was launched to curb cyber-related crimes. According to a police officer, the helpline 1930 receives 2500 to 3000 calls daily. In the month of May, the helpline received approximately 65,000 calls. There are 100 employees in the cyber cell who attend to the calls coming to the helpline.

Cyber expert Ankur Puranik stated that awareness is essential to avoid cyber fraud because cyber criminals are trained and scare people to the extent that they fall for their ploys. To avoid cyber fraud, one should not click on any links or download apps suggested by the caller.

How to Prepare for Filing a Complaint on the Helpline

In case of cyber fraud, if you are planning to call Helpline 1930, it’s important to gather some information and prepare beforehand. This will make the process of filing a report smoother and help you receive assistance more efficiently.

When you call the Cyber Helpline Number 1930, the following information will be required:

Your Name The first thing you will be asked for is your name.



2. Mobile Number- You will need to provide your mobile number.



3. Nearest Police Station- Information about your nearest police station will be requested.



4. Bank Details- You will need to provide the name of your bank and the amount involved in the fraud.



5. Account Information- Details about your account number, UPI ID, and wallet will be collected.



6. Transaction ID- Information about the transaction ID involved in the fraud will be required.



7. Fraud Details- Finally, you will be asked to provide a brief description of the cyber fraud incident.

Having this information ready will help ensure that your report is filed quickly and that you receive prompt assistance.