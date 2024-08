Maharashtra Dam Storage Update: 12 Dams at Full Capacity; Check Water Levels in Remaining Reservoirs

Most districts in Maharashtra have been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past three days, leading to a significant rise in dam water storage across the state. Several dams are currently discharging excess water. As of the latest update on August 26 at 6:00 a.m., a detailed report reveals the accumulated water levels in major dams across different districts.

Note

(A) = Total water storage

(E) = Useful water stock

NR = Information Unavailable

Water Storage in Major Dams - A.Nagar (North) District

Bhandardara: 10,896 million cubic meters (98.70% capacity)

Nilwande dam: 7,525 million cubic meters (90.44% capacity)

Bhojapur (U): 361 million cubic meters (100.00% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - A.Nagar (South) DistrictPimp.jo (U): 1,910 million cubic meters (49.13% capacity)

Yedgaon (U): 1,260 million cubic meters (64.66% capacity)

Wadj (U): 930 million cubic meters (79.89% capacity)

Manikdoh (U): 6,050 million cubic meters (59.47% capacity)

Dimbhe (U): 12,120 million cubic meters (97.01% capacity)

G. Pargaon (A): 0.00 million cubic meters (0.00% capacity)

Visapur (A): 905 million cubic meters (100.00% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Nashik/Jalgaon District

Gangapur (U): 5,058 million cubic meters (89.84% capacity)

Palkhed (U): 505 million cubic meters (77.34% capacity)

Mukne (U): 5,376 million cubic meters (74.26% capacity)

Karanjwan (A): 5,210 million cubic meters (97.00% capacity)

Girna (U): 11.110 TMC (60.12% capacity)

Hatnur (U): 2.940 TMC (32.71% capacity)

Wagner (U): 7.000 TMC (79.74% capacity)

Maniad (U): 0.000 TMC (0.00% capacity)

Muse (U): 0.490 TMC (60.54% capacity)

Aner (U): 0.910 TMC (52.26% capacity)

Prakasha (U): 0.800 TMC (36.66% capacity)

Ukai (U): 185.86 TMC (75.35% capacity, Gujarat border)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

M. Sagar (U): 4.550 TMC (100.00% capacity)

Tansa (U): 5.060 TMC (98.69% capacity)

Tulsi (U): 0.280 TMC (100.00% capacity)

M. Vaitarna Dam (A): 6.670 TMC (97.64% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Konkan Division (Thane/Palghar/Raigad/Sindhudurg District)

Bhatsa (U): 31.690 TMC (95.25% capacity)

A. Vaitarna (U): 11.140 TMC (95.21% capacity)

Morabe (U): 6.430 TMC (98.25% capacity)

Hetwane (U): 5.100 TMC (99.55% capacity)

Tilari (U): 14.540 TMC (92.03% capacity)

Arjuna (U): 2.563 TMC (100.00% capacity)

Gadnadi (U): 2.340 TMC (80.08% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Pune Division

Chaskaman (U): 7.570 TMC (100.00% capacity)

Panshet (U): 10.290 TMC (96.62% capacity)

Khadakwasla (E): 1.360 TMC (68.77% capacity)

Bhatghar (E): 23.500 TMC (100.00% capacity)

Vir (U): 9.410 TMC (100.00% capacity)

Pavana (U): 8.460 TMC (99.44% capacity)

Ujni Dam

Total: 118.78 TMC (101.31% capacity)

Useful: 55.120 TMC (102.89% capacity)

Koyna Dam

Total: 95.270 TMC (90.51% capacity)

Useful: 90.130 TMC (90.02% capacity)

Other Dams

Dhom (U): 10.480 TMC (89.64% capacity)

Dudhganga (U): 21.960 TMC (91.59% capacity)

Radhanagari (U): 7.700 TMC (99.08% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Marathwada Division

Jayakwadi Dam

Total: 60.3865 TMC (58.78% capacity)

Usage: 34.3203 TMC (44.78% capacity)

Yeldari (E): 11.468 TMC (40.10% capacity)

Majalgaon (E): 0.00 TMC (0.00% capacity)

Penganga (Isapur) (E): 21.871 TMC (63.97% capacity)

Terna (E): 1.037 TMC (32.16% capacity)

Dudhna (U): 1.946 TMC (22.78% capacity)

Vishnupuri (U): 2.633 TMC (92.30% capacity)

Siddeshwara (U): 2.100 TMC (73.45% capacity)

Water Storage in Major Dams - Nagpur Division

Gosikhu (U): 12.230 TMC (46.79% capacity)

Khadakpurna (U): 0.485 TMC (14.71% capacity)

Katepurna (U): 2.773 TMC (90.95% capacity)

Wardha (U): 17.169 TMC (86.19% capacity)

Daily and Total Rainfall Report

Current Day / Total to Date

Ghatghar: 152 mm / 4,432 mm

Ratanwadi: 160 mm / 4,070 mm

Panjare: 45 mm / 3,563 mm

Portal: 70 mm / 2,423 mm

Nilvande: 35 mm / 1,187 mm

Radish: 0 mm / 523 mm

Find: 7 mm / 356 mm

Kotul: 9 mm / 466 mm

Akole: 18 mm / 1,067 mm

Sangamner: 3 mm / 435 mm

Ozer: 0 mm / 476 mm

Ashwi: 3 mm / 442 mm

Butter: 0 mm / 263 mm

Shrirampur: 2 mm / 534 mm

Shirdi: 0 mm / 445 mm

Stay: 1 mm / 324 mm

Kopargaon: 1 mm / 393 mm

Rahuri: 0 mm / 517 mm

Nevasa: 0 mm / 553 mm

A.Nagar: 0 mm / 465 mm