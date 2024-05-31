Maharashtra Dams See Water Stocks Dip Below 25%

Water levels in almost 3,000 dams across Maharashtra have dwindled to an average of 22.06 percent, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division registering the lowest at 8.78 percent, according to an official statement released on Friday. The report indicates a decline of 0.58 percent in water stock over the past two days.

With a total of 2,997 large, medium, and small dams, Maharashtra boasts the highest count of reservoirs in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, totaling 920. The present water stock of 22.06 percent marks a decrease of 8.8 percent compared to the levels recorded on May 31 last year, as outlined in the report.

The Pune division has the second lowest stock of 15.67 per cent, followed by Nashik (24.06 per cent), Konkan (34.22 per cent), Nagpur (38.17 per cent) and 38.56 per cent in Amravati, it said. As of May 29, as many as 3,072 villages and 7,931 hamlets in 25 districts were being supplied water through tankers, it was stated.

