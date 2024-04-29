Maharashtra Day 2024: Flying Activities Banned in Shivaji Park and Adjoining Areas on May 1

Ahead of the Maharashtra Day statehood celebrations scheduled for May 1st, authorities have enforced a ban on activities within the airspace over Shivaji Park and its neighboring areas in Mumbai. A police official announced this restriction on Monday, citing the anticipated ceremonial parade that typically attracts both dignitaries and thousands of citizens to the iconic ground.

A prohibitory order banning flying activities has been issued under section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Mahim, Shivaji Park, Dadar and Worli police stations all through the day on May 1, the official said. During the ceremonial parade and public programme, there is a possibility that terrorists or anti social elements may try to use the airspace for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity. There may be grave danger to human life, safety and damage to public property (due to this), official said quoting the order.

Given the significance of the celebrations and the expected large turnout of attendees, it is crucial to implement thorough security measures to thwart any potential security threats, stated the directive.

