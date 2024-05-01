Maharashtra Day 2024: PM Modi and Other Leaders Extend Warm Greetings, Pledge Commitment to State's Progress

New Delhi: There is an atmosphere of excitement across the state on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Greetings are being extended from various quarters on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ramesh Bais, and other senior leaders have greeted the people of Maharashtra. In a series of tweets in Marathi, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra stands like a great beacon of tradition, progress and unity."

महाराष्ट्र दिन म्हणजे या भूमीचा वैभवशाली वारसा आणि अदम्य भावना यांचा गौरव करण्याचा दिवस आहे ज्या भूमीने महान दूरदर्शी घडवले आहेत आणि हा दिवस या राज्याच्या सांस्कृतिक समृद्धीशी संबंधित आहे. परंपरा, प्रगती आणि एकता यांच्या उत्तुंग दीपस्तंभाप्रमाणे महाराष्ट्र उभा आहे.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2024

The Prime Minister has said "Maharashtra Day is a day to celebrate the glorious heritage and indomitable spirit of this land. The land that has produced great visionaries and this day is associated with the cultural prosperity of this state. Maharashtra stands like a towering beacon of tradition, progress, and unity. We are also reiterating our commitment to continue working for the progress of Maharashtra. My best wishes to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

"On the occasion of the foundation day of Maharashtra, the holy land of bravery, heritage, and spiritual renaissance, I extend my warm greetings to all the people of the state. Maharashtra will play an important role in building a 'Developed India'. On this occasion, I extend my best wishes for the progress and prosperity of all the people of the state," BJP national president J P Nadda said.

We will build a prosperous and strong Maharashtra: Governor

Maharashtra has always been at the forefront of social reforms. Maharashtra has a great legacy of visionary individuals who dedicated their lives to social equality, education, women empowerment, and the eradication of superstition. The diversity of Maharashtra shows the whole of India. Maharashtra is one of the states with the highest literacy rate in the country." Governor Ramesh Bais said that entrepreneurial, progressive, practical, and hard-working citizens are the great strength of Maharashtra and let us all come together and build a prosperous and strong Maharashtra.