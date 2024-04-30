Maharashtra Day 2024 Wishes: Share Messages, Quotes, Images to Celebrate Maharashtra Diwas

Every year on 1st of May Maharashtra Day is celebrated. This day is celebrated to mark the formation of state of Maharashtra, since 1960. These events bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the state's achievements and honor its notable figures and people who scarified their blood to form the state.

Maharashtra Day Quotes

1.May the spirit of Maharashtra inspire us to work together for a brighter future. Happy Maharashtra Day

2.On Maharashtra Day, we honor the sacrifices and struggles that led to the formation of this great state. Let's keep the spirit of unity alive!

3. From the bustling streets of Mumbai to the serene beauty of the Sahyadri ranges, Maharashtra has it all. Let's celebrate this diversity on Maharashtra Day

4. Maharashtra Day is a reminder of the unity and strength that, created this great state. Let's continue to build on this legacy!

5. Let us honor the vibrant spirit of Maharashtra and its rich history. Happy Maharashtra Day