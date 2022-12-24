Maharashtra: Defeated Grampanchayat candidate threatens villagers with sword

A 45-year-old man allegedly threatened villagers in Maharashtra's Akola district with a sword on Saturday after feeling humiliated by his loss in the most recent gramme panchayat elections, according to police.

An official reported that a video of the event, which occurred on Friday in Khamkhed village in Patur taluka of Akola, has leaked on social media. The accused had contested the elections to become a member of the gram panchayat, but did not get elected, he said. The official claimed that after the defeat, the accused went around the village brandishing a sword and abusing the locals verbally and physically.

It was a sudden loss for the accused man's family, he claimed, as they had been elected to the gramme panchayat for the previous 30 years. According to the official, the police have filed a case against the accused who has fled under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.