Maharashtra: Deglur Congress MLA Jitesh Antapurkar Meets Ashok Chavan, Likely To Join BJP Soon

Nanded district's Deglur constituency MLA Jitesh Antapurkar has been spotted aligning with the BJP. After meeting with BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay, Antapurkar used the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima to meet with BJP MP Ashok Chavan. Reliable sources confirm that before these meetings, Antapurkar also discussed matters with BJP officials in his constituency. This has sparked significant political debate.

Antapurkar did not campaign for the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections and is accused of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. Speculation is rife in Nanded district that he might soon join the BJP.

After some Congress MLAs engaged in cross-voting, leading to a defeat for the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate in the Legislative Council elections, there have been calls for strict action against these MLAs. Jitesh Antapurkar's name has surfaced among those who defied party orders. The Congress party has hinted at taking action, making Antapurkar's recent meeting with Ashok Chavan noteworthy.

Jitesh Antapurkar is considered a close associate of Ashok Chavan. Following Chavan's move to the BJP, there were speculations that Antapurkar might also join. However, some leaders avoided switching due to anti-defection laws. With the party hinting at action against those who disobeyed orders during the Legislative Council elections, Antapurkar’s meeting with Chavan has become a topic of interest.

Following Ashok Chavan, it is believed that Deglur MLA Jitesh Antapurkar and Nanded South MLA Mohanrao Hambarde may leave Congress. Reports suggest these two MLAs might resign in the coming week.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that instead of immediate action, the Congress party might withhold candidacy of 7 rebels who cross-voted for the upcoming Assembly elections. This issue is expected to be discussed again in a meeting in Delhi tomorrow.