Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar test positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and powerful NCP leader Ajit Pawar have been infected with Covid-19. He informed through his Twitter. He wrote "Yesterday I took corona test which came positive today. I am in good health and I am consulting a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will soon be able to defeat Corona and return to your service. Anyone who comes in contact with me should be careful and get your corona tested immediately if symptoms appear."

काल मी कोरोनाची चाचणी केली; ती पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादानं कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईन. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणं दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, recently Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also returned to Raj Bhavan after a successful battle with Corona. Koshyari was diagnosed with corona infection on Wednesday last week. He was later admitted to Ambani Hospital without treatment at the Raj Bhavan due to his age and condition. Koshyari took over the governorship through video conferencing while coronated. After that, two days ago, Koshyari defeated Corona and returned to Raj Bhavan.