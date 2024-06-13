Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sunetra Pawar, filed a nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday, June 13.

Earlier, Sunetra Pawar reached Vidhan Bahwan in Mumbai. She was accompanied by Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Minister Chhagaon Bhujbal, Praful Patel and other NDA leaders.

#WATCH | Sunetra Pawar, NCP leader and wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-elections. pic.twitter.com/vJmfjesKYp — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

Sunetra Pawar lost the Baramati Lok Sabha seat to Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule's sister-in-law and daughter. The Rajya Sabha by-election will take place on June 25.

Speaking on the development, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "The party's core group members have unanimously decided to give the Rajya Sabha seat to Sunetra Pawar. Several people, including me wanted that seat but after discussions, we have decided that Sunetra Pawar should be sent to the Rajya Sabha. I am not at all upset by this decision. We have taken this decision for the party..."

Earlier, the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party passed a resolution demanding that Sunetra Pawar, the wife of party president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, be sent to the Rajya Sabha and she be made a minister in the Union government.

Party functionaries said a letter detailing these demands written by NCP Pune unit chief Deepak Mankar has been sent to Ajit Pawar. The party, founded by opposition stalwart Sharad Pawar, celebrated its 25th anniversary during the day.

"After careful thinking, we have nominated Sunetra Pawar for Rajya Sabha by-elections. We informed our allies about our decision..," said NCP leader Praful Patel.