Maharashtra detects 4 new Omicron cases, state's overall tally rises to 32

Four new cases of Omicron have been reported from Maharashtra. Two cases are from Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. Of these, 25 patients have been discharged after testing negative.

Patient from Mumbai had travelled to Ireland. Before this, 12 Omicron infection cases were found in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad (an industrial township in Pune district), two in Pune city, one each in Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur and Vasai-Virar, officials have said.

So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17. Omicron cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).Under the Centre's new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they can only leave the airport only after the results come. Passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries to six major Indian airports have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test from December 20 onwards, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday.However, it clarified that in case a person faces any difficulty in pre-booking the test, the passenger must not be denied boarding.The six airports are in Delhi, Mumbai Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



