Maharashtra: Drug Suppliers, Pubs Near Schools and Colleges Will Be Uprooted, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, June 29 said that his government will uproot illegal structures that influence youths to take drugs will be uprooted.

"All the drug suppliers, structures close to schools, colleges, pubs, and other places that facilitate drug supply, I have directed action against them," CM Shinde stated.

Speaking at the reporters, Shinde promised that drug suppliers, pubs structure closer to schools and college action will be taken against them. "Those who ruin the youth through drugs, no one will be spared. Not only from Pune, we will uproot them from the entire Maharashtra," he added.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had given clear instructions to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to use bulldozers on illegal constructions related to drugs.