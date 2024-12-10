Maharashtra Drunk and Drive Accident: Speeding Car Rams Six Vehicles in Yavatmal, Several Injured

Yavatma, Maharashtra (December 10, 2024): A speeding car driven by a drunk driver caused a major disruption on Arni Road in Yavatmal on Tuesday. The car collided with six vehicles and also hit vegetable vendors sitting along the roadside.

The car, registered MH-42-AF-1008, was on its way to Vadgaon via Arni Road. The driver first crashed into a two-wheeler near the entrance of Saraswati Nagar. He then lost control of the vehicle. The car continued to hit vehicles on the left side of the road. It eventually ran over vendors' stalls before stopping after colliding with a handcart.

The accident left three people seriously injured. Akshay Umre, aged 30, is in critical condition. Dilip Darutkar, aged 55, suffered a head injury and a fractured leg. The injured were taken to a government hospital located in PushpaKunj Society, Yavatmal.

Residents confronted the driver at the scene and slapped him after discovering he was under the influence of alcohol. An angry mob also vandalised the car following the incident.

The police from Avadhut Wadi arrived at the site shortly after the accident. Traffic on Arni Road remained disrupted until 10:45 p.m. The police are currently investigating the matter.