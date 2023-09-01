Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's faction member brutally killed in Thane

Akshay Thube, the sub-branch chief of the Shinde group in Vasant Vihar area, has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon. Chitalsar police have arrested three people in this case. The police said that the murder was due to financial transactions. The accused also tried to burn the dead body of the deceased.The family and relatives of Akshay reported a missing complaint on August 29 at Manpada-Chitalsar police station.

Girish Gode, senior police inspector, Chitalsar-Manpada police station said, " Soon after receiving the missing complaint of Akshay on 29th August by his family and relatives we started the investigation understanding the seriousness of the case. During the investigation we found that Akshay was murdered by his four friends over a dispute on money. An attempt was also made to burn Akshay's body in the forest in Chitalsar Konkani Pada area of Thane. We have succeeded in arresting the four accused. We are further investigating the case to find the exact cause of the murder."