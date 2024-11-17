Maharashtra Election 2024: 363 Women Candidates Vying for Seats in Single-Phase Polls

A total of 461 women have served as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Maharashtra's 67-year history. This year, 363 women candidates are contesting in the upcoming state assembly elections, with a total of 4,136 candidates vying for seats. The elections are set to take place in a single phase on November 20.

Increasing Participation of Women Voters in Maharashtra

As per the 2011 census, Maharashtra had a sex ratio of 929 females for every 1,000 males in the voter list. However, by 2019, this ratio had decreased to 925. In response, targeted campaigns were launched to encourage women’s voter registration, leading to an increase in the ratio to 936 in 2024.

Currently, the state has 4,69,96,279 women voters compared to 5,22,739 male voters. Women now make up approximately 50% of the electorate, and in several districts, women voters outnumber their male counterparts.

Most Women MLAs in Maharashtra's Assemblies

In the first Maharashtra Assembly (1957-1962), there were 30 women MLAs. The fourth Assembly, during the 1972-78 term, saw 28 women MLAs. In the 14th Assembly (2019-2024), 27 women MLAs participated. However, the 8th Assembly (1990-1995) recorded the lowest number of women MLAs, with only six elected.

Graph of Women MLAs in Maharashtra

The number of women MLAs in Maharashtra has varied over the years, starting with the highest representation in the first assembly elections. Since then, while the first term saw the peak with 30 women MLAs, the subsequent assemblies have consistently had fewer than 30 women elected.

When Will Women's Representation Increase?

While the number of women candidates has risen in this year's elections, the actual increase in their representation in the Maharashtra Assembly will become clear only after the election results are announced on November 23.

